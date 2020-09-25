Nick Fury Disney Plus Show Reportedly Adapting Secret Invasion

In the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Samuel L. Jackson was the first major star to sign a lengthy contract with the studio, and many in the industry were shocked when it was announced that the actor had agreed to appear in nine movies as Nick Fury. The prolific star has now shown up in ten installments of the MCU if you include uncredited cameos, and he’s set to stick around for a whole lot longer.

The news broke today that Jackson is returning to headline a Disney Plus series with Nick Fury in the lead, making it the ninth show set in the MCU currently on the schedule. No further details are available just yet, but the smart money is that the small screen spinoff will pick up from where we last saw the cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Anyone who didn’t stick around during Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s credits would have missed the revelation that Director Fury wasn’t even on our planet, and was manning a Kree ship in outer space with Captain Marvel‘s Talos impersonating him on Earth. There’s every chance Talos could have been playing the one-eyed spy since 1995 as well, which will surely become a major plot point throughout Phase Four.

Insider Grace Randolph seems to think so, anyways, and claims the upcoming show will be the MCU’s take on the iconic Secret Invasion storyline, as you can see below.

but basically this is the #SecretInvasion show which I've reported to you before!#Marvel #MCU #SWORD https://t.co/Txy7FTpxl9 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 25, 2020

Secret Invasion has been rumored for a while now, and the basic thrust of the plot sees the Skrulls mounting a gradual takeover of Earth by impersonating many high-profile figures including several major superheroes. An adaptation could be a potential game changer for the MCU, and Nick Fury may well be the person to set the plot in motion.