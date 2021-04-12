Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Reportedly Kill Off Significant Characters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has hardly been known for its desire to kill off major characters, and on those rare occasions when the franchise’s biggest names have bitten the dust, they’ve either returned from the dead or been heavily linked with a comeback before their onscreen counterparts have even gone cold.

Agent Coulson was murdered by Loki in The Avengers but went on to headline a TV series that ran for seven seasons, while Tom Hiddleston’s trickster was killed by Thanos, but some time travel shenanigans see him getting his own Disney Plus show in June. Sebastian Stan is also currently part of a streaming exclusive despite dying in his Marvel debut a decade ago, Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Groot returned in a much smaller and more marketable form, Nick Fury got the fake-out death in Captain America: Civil War, and the list goes on and on.

It’s hard to give death any real stakes in the MCU when it’s been positioned as a relatively easy obstacle to overcome, and even in the case of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America, writing both of them out of the mythology in Avengers: Endgame hasn’t stopped a multitude of reports from making the rounds that say they’ll both be back sooner rather than later.

In any case, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to kill off some significant characters, but the tipster doesn’t divulge any details such as the who, what, where, when and why, all of which are important when we’re talking about a multiversal epic. Realistically, the concept of alternate realities could always lead to even more fake-outs, but having lost his Uncle Ben and then Tony Stark, surely the last thing Tom Holland’s Peter Parker needs to suffer through is more tragedy.