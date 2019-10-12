Spider-Man: Far From Home saw Spidey battling Mysterio, a villain who was able to push his buttons in a way that no other villain has before. First, the master illusionist tricked Peter into gaining his trust, and then he betrayed him. And to cap things off, Mysterio revealed to the rest of the world the wall-crawler’s true identity. The movie ended with the apparent death of the villain, but fans on Reddit have now uncovered a possible clue that Mysterio might’ve pulled his most audacious trick yet by faking his own demise.

This theory points to a couple of scenes in the movie during the final battle where we see Mysterio’s earpiece which he used to control his illusions appear and disappear several times. If we’re to believe that the Mysterio who wore the earpiece was the real deal while the one who was sans earpiece was an illusion, then the one who died onscreen was merely an illusion, and the real Mysterio’s still alive and capable of causing trouble for Spider-Man in future films.

“Are Mysterio’s disappearing earpieces between cuts a continuity error OR an illusion??? Well here’s one thing, it ain’t a coincidence that those earpieces disappeared TWO separate times… So fake death?,” said the Reddit user.

Both producer Amy Pascal and director Jon Watts have refused to commit themselves to a definite answer on the question of whether Mysterio truly died, with Watts simply saying:

“It’s Mysterio, so who knows? He definitely seemed dead.”

Considering how popular Mysterio proved with audiences, it makes sense that the filmmakers would want him back in future movies. And producer Eric Carrol even had the perfect pre-existing Marvel template to base Mysterio’s relationship with Spider-Man on: Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in Doctor Strange.

“We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” he said. “We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal… and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

So, if Mysterio does appear in future films, expect it to be a deeply personal problem for the webbed wall-crawler. Who knows, we might even get to see a Sinister Six movie featuring both the protagonist and the antagonist from Spider-Man: Far From Home in an epic rematch.