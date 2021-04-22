Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Final Act Reportedly Revealed

We’re less than eight months away from the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we’re finally starting to hear some concrete information in regards to the project. Not only did Alfred Molina confirm once and for all that he was strapping on the tentacles of Doctor Octopus for the first time in almost two decades, but he gave some insight into how the multiversal cameos are going to work, too.

The 67 year-old revealed that No Way Home will find his Otto Octavius right where we left him in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, sinking to the bottom of the Hudson River, with some digital de-aging being implemented to restore Molina to his 2004 glories. Presumably, that means we’ll also be reacquainted with Jamie Foxx’s Electro in an alternate dimension given that he was zapped into oblivion at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 but never officially confirmed to be dead.

There’s still no indication of how all these various moving pieces will fit together, but a new leak claims to have revealed No Way Home‘s third act. Admittedly, the rumor originated on Reddit, although it did come from someone who predicted that Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s surprise episode 5 guest, and it does match up with the little we do know for sure.

As per the leak, the final act takes place on Liberty Island, with the statue refitted to look like Captain America. Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will face off against the bad guys, who are trying to use Tony Stark’s arc reactor for a nefarious but as yet undefined purpose. The villains ultimately end up being imprisoned by Doctor Strange with the exception of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, who kills someone very close to Peter, before Spider-Man: No Way Home ends with the titular hero finishing high school.

Truth be told, it sounds plausible enough, but there’ve been so many rumors surrounding the project as of late that it’s best not to take it as gospel until we finally get some official footage.