Spider-Man Will Reportedly Get A New Best Friend In The MCU

Some heroes in the Marvel Universe are typically lone wolves. Wolverine comes to mind, as does The Punisher. They choose to avoid contact and distance themselves from civilians and the superhuman community alike, if they can help it. Others, like Spider-Man, thrive on being part of the gang and the MCU’s version of Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, certainly loves to mingle. Already he’s become good pals with several of the franchise’s heroes and now, it seems he’ll soon be getting a new best friend.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and National Treasure 3 is in development, both of which turned out to be correct – said best friend will be none other than the Fantastic Four’s Human Torch, which makes a lot of sense. After all, the web-head and Johnny Storm have teamed up on multiple occasions in the comics and despite Parker being extremely protective about his identity, he even reveals it to Johnny at one point.

They also became roommates in the source material, though that wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, as they too learned that living with your best friend isn’t always a good idea. Of course, the two have also butted heads every now and then, so they might start off as frenemies and work their way up from there. But either way, we’re told Spidey and the Human Torch will become good friends in the MCU and we’ll see a lot of them together.

Before that happens, though, Marvel first needs to give us the Fantastic Four reboot we’ve been waiting for. There are rumors that the team’s leader, Mister Fantastic AKA Reed Richards, could be played by The Office’s John Krasinski, but as of yet, no official casting announcements have been made, nor do we know exactly when the team will debut yet – though a post-credits scene in Ant-Man 3 has been rumored to be where we’ll see them first.

But tell us, are you excited about the potential of Spider-Man and Human Torch teaming up in the MCU? As usual, sound off down below with your thoughts.