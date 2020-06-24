Spider-Man Will Reportedly Fight A Surprising Hero In The MCU

Spider-Man has rubbed shoulders with many Marvel icons in his time in the MCU already, but his upcoming movies will only bring more crossovers for the wall-crawler. One that fans desperately want to see is for Tom Holland to swing on over to Hell’s Kitchen and come mask-to-mask with Daredevil. And while nothing’s been confirmed just yet, it seem that a meeting between the two is definitely in the works and here’s how the pair will first come together.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Disney is developing an Aladdin sequel and a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which were correct – Spidey and Daredevil will initially start out butting heads. We’re hearing that Peter Parker and Matt Murdock won’t get on immediately, as they’ll first fight it out to prove which one’s the true hero and protector of New York. Much like they have at times in the comics.

As Holland’s webhead is typically one to extend a hand of friendship to other heroes and not a punch, this may come as a surprise to some, but a Spidey/Daredevil battle would certainly follow the unwritten number one rule of superhero crossovers – they have to fight each other first before they can work together. And work together they will, as they’ll soon put their differences aside and team-up. Not to mention that Matt Murdock is expected to become Peter’s lawyer at some point, too.

It would also add up that they would come to blows as each of them may easily consider the other one a dangerous vigilante and not a real hero. After all, Daredevil was framed for murder by Bullseye in DD season 3, just as Spidey was by Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In any case, the Hornhead is all but confirmed to appear in Spider-Man 3 at this point. And whether Cox ends up returning or Marvel chooses to recast, it seems he’ll have to fight the web-slinger first before ultimately getting on his good side.