Spider-Man Will Reportedly Lose Someone Very Close To Him In The MCU Soon

Marvel fans panicked last summer when it came almost out of nowhere that Sony had decided to take their ball and go home, pulling Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and leaving the future of the hero uncertain. Suffice it to say, folks didn’t take it very well.

Fans were devastated at the prospect of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker departing the MCU, especially since Avengers: Endgame cleared the deck for Spidey to become one of the franchise’s leading heroes in Phase 4 and beyond. Luckily for us, Sony and Disney came to an agreement and a third Spider-Man movie was soon announced, with the pic set to hit theaters in 2021. As long as the Coronavirus doesn’t interfere, that is.

But it isn’t all smooth sailing for our friendly neighborhood web-slinger, as while he’s set to stick around the MCU for a while yet and has a bright future ahead of him, he’s about to lose someone he’s very close to. Because already losing his mentor and friend Tony Stark wasn’t enough, right?

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney’s developing a live-action Robin Hood remake and Han is returning in Fast & Furious 9 – Marvel is planning to kill off either Happy Hogan, Aunt May or, possibly both. This wouldn’t happen until Spider-Man 4, from what we understand, but the studio will definitely be killing one of them and again, it could even be both characters who meet their maker.

From what we’re told, Happy would be killed by the Sinister Six, while May would meet a similar fate to what we saw in the Spider-Man PS4 video game. Details beyond that remain unclear and again, it could be either one of them, or both. But according to our sources – who also told us [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker – Marvel wants to kill off someone else close to Spider-Man and we can only hope that they have some mercy and don’t take both Happy and May from the web-slinger.