If you want your comic book movies to feature alternate timelines, branching realities and multiple versions of the same character, then you’re in luck, as Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. and Sony are all set to dive headfirst into exploring the multiverse in some of their highest-profile upcoming blockbusters.

After years stuck in development hell, The Flash is now shaping up as one of the most exciting superhero movies on the docket with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both confirmed to be playing different iterations of Bruce Wayne, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will pick up right where WandaVision left off by exploring a brand new corner of the MCU that’s never been seen before.

On the animated front, meanwhile, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is looking to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, which scored universal critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature on its way to gaining a reputation as one of the finest comic book movies of the modern era.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center

The first installment boasted an all-star lineup of vocal talent including Chris Pine, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Liev Schrieber, Oscar Isaac and Nicolas Cage, and we’re now hearing that the studio are planning on pushing the boat out and uniting live-action Spider-Men Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland for the first time ever as one of the major selling points of the follow-up.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds had secret cameos in Hobbs & Shaw, and that Ben Affleck would return in The Flash – Sony are well aware that the fans are desperate to see it happen, and having abandoned the idea originally, they’re now keen to sign up Maguire, Garfield and Holland for voice roles in the sequel.

While it likely won’t amount to anything more than a fan-baiting cameo in terms of the story, seeing animated versions of the three actors being voiced by their real-life counterparts would be huge for Spider-Man fans everywhere, and would no doubt create a lot more interest and bigger box office numbers for the Into the Spider-Verse sequel as a result.