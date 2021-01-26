Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Star Says She’d Love To Return For Sequel

Kathryn Hahn has long held a reputation as one of Hollywood comedy’s most underrated talents. The actress has appeared in a huge number of the genre’s most well-known entries over the last fifteen or so years including Anchorman, Step Brothers, The Dictator, We’re The Millers, Bad Moms and many more, but she’s usually relegated to scene-stealing supporting roles instead of taking center stage.

The 46 year-old can currently be seen in Disney Plus exclusive WandaVision, taking third billing behind stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s slowly unraveling mystery series, and there’s clearly much more to Hahn’s Agnes than meets the eye. Despite boarding the world’s biggest franchise, it wasn’t her first dalliance with a comic book adaptation after she voiced Olivia Octavius in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

One of the finest animated movies of the modern era, Into the Spider-Verse deservedly scooped the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and a sequel was officially announced to be in the works shortly after. The second installment is currently scheduled for release in October 2022, and in a new interview Hahn admitted that while she’s not currently involved, she’d love to return as the tentacled villain.

“Not that I’ve heard, but I would love to. But not that I’ve heard. Who knows? The first one is amazing. I’m so proud of that thing.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Hi-Res Stills 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If the many fan theories surrounding WandaVision‘s Agnes turn out to be true, then Hahn could find herself playing a recurring role in the MCU throughout Phase Four, but that doesn’t mean she can’t play two Marvel characters at once. Hopes are high that the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel can match the quality of the first outing, and if Olivia Octavius does return then Hahn could end up as a key part of two multiversal superhero properties, which isn’t a bad place to be.