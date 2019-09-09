Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Says His MCU Family Felt Like Home

Tom Holland has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for three years now, having debuted as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. But recent corporate shifts may mean that his time in the MCU is done, something that’s crushed fans’ hearts since the news reached us last month. And though he’s remaining in the role of Peter Parker for the foreseeable future, it sounds like this change may be an emotional time for Holland, too.

The British star attended Fan X Salt Lake Comic-Con over the weekend and spoke about his relationship with the Marvel Studios cast and crew, recalling how he’s felt part of the family from the very beginning of his career as the web-slinger.

“My first screen test was with Downey, we did a scene that’s in the film — the scene where I first meet him. I just remember doing my auditions and I got to know the crew real well because we were there for a couple of days and you know, I like to introduce myself to everyone so that I get to know everyone. By the time I came back to actually start filming, I felt like I was already part of the family, which Marvel has done really well.”

To further illustrate his point, Holland spoke about one of the first times the whole MCU cast were on stage together at D23 ahead of Avengers: Infinity War. The actor fully admits to crying on the day, and he’s sure many of his co-stars did as well.

“It really is a family; when it was D23 for Infinity War and all of us were on stage and we all sat down to watch the trailer, I’m the only one who’s admitted they cried, but there was so many people crying. It’s this amazing moment where we all came together and formed this strange family and making these crazy movies and going through it together.”

The sad thing is that Avengers: Endgame may well turn out to be the last time Holland works with his Marvel co-stars as part of the MCU. Due to Disney and Sony failing to work out a new deal, Spider-Man has been removed from the hands of Marvel Studios with Sony planning to produce more movies with Holland on their own.

At least the actor’s sticking around, then, with Tom assuring fans that the character is in good hands with Sony. Obviously, there’s been a lot of blowback against the news, as well as a lot of talk that there’s still chance the two studios could work something out. Unfortunately though, the most recent update on the matter points to the door being fully closed on the opportunity for now. Meaning Spider-Man could be out of the MCU family for good.