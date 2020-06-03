New Spider-Man Theory Reveals How Mysterio Could Still Be Alive

It wasn’t looking good for Peter Parker by the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, thanks to Mysterio framing him for his crimes and his own death from beyond the grave. But wait, is the villain really dead? Quentin Beck is the master of illusions, after all, and ever since the sequel arrived last summer, Marvel fans have been convinced that Mysterio only faked his demise in order to get his revenge on Spider-Man. But how did he manage to pull it off?

Well, Reddit user u/JeffersonTheVirgin has shared their own theory on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit and their idea goes that it’s all to do with E.D.I.T.H., the super-smart A.I. system built into a pair of classy shades designed by Tony Stark. This Redditer has realized a discrepancy in using the A.I. that could point to an illusion still being in place when Mysterio meets his end.

“Every time Peter or Mysterio has a query or command for E.D.I.T.H., they speak her name (not unlike commanding Siri or Alexa) with two exceptions,” the theorist writes. The two exceptions are Mysterio commanding all the drones to fire, which sets in motion his apparent death, and then when Peter asks E.D.I.T.H. if Beck’s really dead. They even note that the glasses don’t light up when they’re supposed to be in use.

The theory goes that Mysterio has rigged a fake E.D.I.T.H. voice to respond to himself and Peter during this simulation. Perhaps thanks to an invisible drone hidden nearby.

This is intriguing theory, though some fans have raised a few counterpoints in the comments of the original post. “If the Mysterio that tried to shoot him was an illusion, how was Spider-Man able to grab his arm?” said one. “Aren’t the illusions only holograms therefore not solid?”

Another argued that this explanation would be just too complicated for the general audience to follow when a simpler one would do. “This whole post is far to elaborate to be explained to the average viewer,” they stated. “Which is why it won’t be why he’s alive. It’ll just simply be he survived.”

Fair enough, but this theory is still worth thinking about while we wait another year and a half until Spider-Man returns to our screens.