Another Old Spider-Man Villain Reportedly Returning In No Way Home

Now that Alfred Molina has given some insight into his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, that’s one villain from both the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield timelines confirmed for the movie, after Jamie Foxx was announced to be returning as Electro six months ago.

In between those two points, the only three antagonists to have ever appeared in any of the previous seven live-action web-slinging blockbusters that weren’t rumored for a role in Tom Holland’s third solo outing were James Franco’s Green Goblin, Topher Grace’s Venom and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard. However, we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before it was confirmed – that the latter will be dropping by No Way Home.

First Spider-Man 3 Photos Reunite The Gang 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unlike Doctor Octopus and Electro, Ifans’ Curt Connors wasn’t killed off at the end of his only appearance, but he was seen in prison being visited by a shadowy figure during the mid-credits scene, which wasn’t paid off after The Amazing Spider-Man series imploded at the second hurdle. There’s no word on how Lizard could potentially factor into the plot, but based on Molina’s recent comments, the multiverse will be picking up right from where we last saw the bad guys in question, so he’s presumably still behind bars.

More and more information is slowly seeping out in regards to Spider-Man: No Way Home, but specifics remain thin on the ground. However, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuting its first trailer today, it surely won’t be too long until we see the first official footage from Spidey’s next adventure given that it arrives just three months after the martial arts epic.