Spider-Man’s MCU Return May Hint At Avengers 5 Appearance

To the collective relief of the fans, the news broke yesterday that Disney has ended their feud with Sony, clearing the way for Spider-Man 3 to release as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But once the cliffhanger of this year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home has been resolved, it’s believed that Peter Parker will still have at lease once more MCU outing to go, and in a new piece from Screen Rant, the case is made that he may ultimately return in the unannounced but inevitable Avengers 5.

It’s been a couple of months now since the release slate for Marvel’s Phase 4 was confirmed, and looking over the titles headed our way in the next couple of years, you might notice that there’s no obvious place for Spider-Man to make another appearance and have it really count. What’s more, we know that Spider-Man 3 isn’t set for release until 2021, making it one of the final films scheduled for this next phase. With that in mind, it seems reasonable to predict that Peter’s next screen outing after wrapping up his solo trilogy will be coming out in Phase 5, and another major crossover movie would certainly be a fitting place for it.

Moreover, you may have heard the persistent rumor going round in recent months about a Young Avengers project on the way. If this really is what Marvel Studios have in mind, then we can probably assume that they’ll be getting the teenage wall-crawler in there if they can, perhaps serving as a relatively experienced guide to his even younger companions like Kate Bishop and Ms. Marvel.

All in all, there’s a pretty compelling case to be made that Tom Holland’s web-slinger will eventually get a chance to fight alongside the next incarnation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but seeing how Avengers 5 hasn’t even been officially confirmed yet, we can only take this as speculation for the time being. Regardless, we’ll be seeing the Iron Man protégé in action again when Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16th, 2021.