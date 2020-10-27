Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Unites Three Spideys In The Sanctum Sanctorum

The three Spideys are coming together! Or at least, that’s what everyone is convinced will happen.

Spider-Man 3 is set to feature both Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx back as Electro, two castings which when put together suggest that the threequel will unexpectedly take a trip through the multiverse. If Strange’s portals can form a link to the Amazing Spider-Man universe for Electro to show up, then that surely means both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be involved with the movie as well.

Various pieces of fan art have had fun with this possibility, then, imagining what it could look like if Tom Holland’s wall-crawler gets to swing through the city alongside Maguire and Garfield’s Peter Parkers. This latest piece from artist Venomhology is a really neat one as it reminds us that Strange’s presence is the key to bringing the Spideys all together. In this design, Holland and Garfield are standing in the Sorcerer Supreme’s Sanctum Sanctorum, while Maguire’s version emerges from a portal in the floor.

Sam Raimi’s movies will forever have a lot of loyal fans in those who grew up with them, so tons of Marvel lovers are keeping their fingers crossed that Maguire really is going to be invited back to conclude his story, after it was left open-ended in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. As this art suggests, a reappearance for Spider-Man 2‘s iconic Joe’s Pizza establishment would be appreciated, too. As for Garfield, an MCU comeback could help remind folks how good he was in the role, despite the flaws of the Amazing films themselves.

But, as it stands, we don’t know if the three Spideys will team up in Spider-Man 3 or not. The seeds are definitely being sown, though, so it will likely happen in a subsequent sequel if it doesn’t occur in the threequel.