Spiral co-writer Josh Stolberg took to Twitter on Dec. 14 to give fans an update on development of the next Saw sequel.

Spiral, which starred Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, is a film that follows a detective named Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner as they are placed in charge of an investigation of gruesome murders.

Things begin to take a turn after Zeke and his partner are in charge of an investigation reminiscent of the city’s past, and the detective finds himself in the middle of the game.

The film’s release in 2021 received mixed reviews among critics and viewers. While some felt Spiral failed to meet the franchise’s new direction, others praised it. The horror flick went on to generate $40.6 million worldwide. Seven months after Spiral’s release date, Stolberg shared a photo of himself alongside co-writer Peter Goldfinger and the series producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg “polishing up” the following Saw script.

Stolberg hinted at John Kramer’s (as Jigsaw) possible return in the tweet. He wrote,” Back with my horror family, polishing up the next @Saw script. I could tell you There will be [blood], but you know that already. What I can promise you is that this is gonna make John Kramer fans very happy!!!”

John Kramer, who Tobin Bell portrayed, was the Saw franchise’s chief antagonist. He made his first appearance in the 2004 film and last in 2017’s Jigsaw. Although Stolberg revealed that the franchise’s script is currently being written, additional details regarding the upcoming film were not released.

Spiral is now streaming on Starz. What are your thoughts on Jigsaw’s possible return? Share your thoughts down below!