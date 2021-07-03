[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Be A Full-On Villain In Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie found out that the movie was happening from a guy at his local grocery store, so it would be safe to assume that his first solo outing as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America is a long way from making it to the big screen. Looking at the franchise’s upcoming release schedule, late 2023 is the absolute earliest we can expect to see it, but it might be even further away than that.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has given us a decent idea of where the story could be headed, though, but that’s entirely dependent on whether or not any of those various plot threads are picked up across the theatrical and Disney Plus lineup between now and then. It would be safe to assume that Sam Wilson will continue to wrestle with his newfound destiny and responsibility as the MCU’s resident star-spangled superhero, and the Thunderbolts could be set to cause problems given that John Walker and Zemo both seem to be in cahoots with Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who initially told us the project was in development long before the official announcement was made – that instead of lurking in the background and having her motivations painted in shades of grey, Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter will veer fully onto the side of villainy.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Power Broker twist didn’t really land as intended when it had been predictable for weeks, but a high-ranking official directly working against Captain America from the inside still presents plenty of opportunities to continue the politically-driven angle that’s set to loom large over Sam’s entire arc from here on out.