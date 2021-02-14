[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Lose Control And Become A Big MCU Villain

WandaVision is clearly building to a major showdown between the two title heroes, especially after the cliffhanger events of this week’s episode. Vision finally appears to have figured out what’s going on after trying to get SWORD’s help in rescuing the residents of WestView, but Wanda is having none of it.

She casually expanded the perimeter of the town to a massive degree without even breaking a sweat, making it clear that not only are her powers stronger than anyone could have imagined, but the only reason WestView is such an insignificant blip on the map is because that’s the way she wants it to be, presumably in the hopes that she’d just be left alone to get on with her fabricated existence.

The smash hit Disney Plus show has done an infuriatingly great job at answering several questions on a weekly basis before posing a handful more with even greater implications, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own streaming series long before Armor Wars was announced – that Wanda’s full-blown villainous turn is very much on the cards.

It’s been looking increasingly likely over the last several weeks, but according to our intel, WandaVision will not resolve its story by the end of the first season, with Scarlet Witch being positioned as a big bad that more than one superhero will need to battle against. Specifics remain thin on the ground, but Monica Rambeau’s mysterious ‘guy on the ridge’ she referenced could end up being a significant figure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s past, present or future designed to hammer home the point that Wanda is fast becoming out of control and needs to be stopped.