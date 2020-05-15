[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Replace Weasel As Deadpool 3’s Comic Relief

You could argue that a character like Deadpool doesn’t exactly need a comedy sidekick, given that a lot of the Merc with a Mouth’s appeal comes from his unique brand of self-aware and irreverent humor. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts more than a few supporting players that exist solely for laughs, and while the R-rated antihero is an entirely different proposition for the studio, it seems inevitable that the in-development third installment is set to adhere to the in-house formula in at least a few ways.

In Fox’s two movies, that role was largely played by T.J. Miller’s Weasel, although Rob Delaney’s Peter undoubtedly stole every one of his scenes in Deadpool 2. However, given the string of controversies that have dogged Miller in recent years, there’s no chance that the actor is going to be extended an invitation to return now that the franchise is under the family-friendly ownership of Disney and Marvel Studios.

That being said, there’ll apparently be another fan favorite comic book character who’s set to be introduced into the MCU as Wade Wilson’s comedic foil. According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Percy Jackson show is coming to Disney Plus and Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – Bob, Agent of HYDRA will feature as the title character’s sidekick, mirroring their relationship in the pages of the comic books.

Not only does the prospect of someone with no superpowers or combat training ideally lend itself to the type of comedy that fans are expecting from the movie, but having a HYDRA deserter like Bob cross paths with Deadpool offers an easy way to tie the reboot into the wider MCU, given that the rise and subsequent fall of the nefarious organization has already played a major role in the franchise.

Who might end up playing the role, that we don’t yet know, but we’ve told that the plan right now is for Bob to be introduced in the upcoming threequel and as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.