[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Be Responsible For Turning Wade Wilson Into Deadpool

There’s already been no shortage of rumors and theories about how Deadpool will eventually make his debut in the MCU, but one thing most people would agree that they definitely don’t want to see is another origin story. After all, having made over $780 million at the box office, the majority of fans already saw it happen in Fox’s first installment, not to mention the fact that a self-aware character showing up in a new franchise at a different studio doesn’t really need one to justify his existence.

Of course, the MCU has always been a staunchly family-friendly enterprise, so there could well be an entire generation of younger viewers who don’t know anything about Deadpool, and while the in-development threequel most likely won’t depict Wade Wilson’s full-blown origins again, we’re hearing that the studio could be retconning Weapon X to reveal a major villain as the architect behind the program.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed, Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw and Ben Affleck was returning in The Flash – one idea being discussed behind the scenes is to have none other Doctor Doom as the brains behind Weapon X. We already know that Wade Wilson’s powers and abilities were unleashed as part of the testing process, and it will reportedly be explained at some point in the MCU that Doom used his vast wealth and technological expertise to create Weapon X in order to experiment on and upgrade mutants so that he can enhance their powers and have them do his bidding. Thus, he’s responsible for turning Wade into the beloved antihero he’s known as today.

That marks a notable departure from the comic books, of course, and given that Doctor Doom has been the subject of just as much speculation as Deadpool has, there’s every chance things could change as the scripts for Phases Four and Five continue to get hammered out over the next couple of years. For now, however, this is the direction Marvel seem to be heading in and should we learn anything more about it, we’ll be sure to let you know.