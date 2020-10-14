[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Appear In Spider-Man 3’s Final Act

So far, only two new additions have been made to the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 outside of the ensemble that starred in Homecoming and Far From Home, but the fact that those new faces are Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has been more than enough to send the rumor mill into overdrive.

After all, it would be more surprising at this point if the movie doesn’t start building towards a live-action Spider-Verse given that Electro was last seen in a completely different franchise and the title of the Sorcerer Supreme’s upcoming sequel just happens to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Of course, we know that WandaVision is introducing the idea of alternate realities into the MCU, but few expected it to have such a major impact on Spider-Man 3.

Based on the reactions of the internet, though, the thing fans want to see most is the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which seems more likely with each passing day. In fact, the latest rumor, which comes from FandomWire, claims that both actors have officially signed on, although they’ll reportedly only show up in the final act of the film to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker battle threats from all across the multiverse.

“Both Maguire and Garfield will appear in Tom Holland’s universe during the final act to help defeat all of the Spider-Men’s combined foes,” writes the outlet.

Although the news hasn’t been officially confirmed, and Marvel would no doubt love to keep it a secret up until Spider-Man 3 hits theaters in December 2021, fans would probably be massively disappointed if this didn’t happen. After all, the pieces on the board so far seem to be pointing in the direction of having all three live-action Spideys teaming up on the big screen for the first time ever, and if that’s indeed what’s about to go down, then the upcoming threequel might just end up as one of the most exciting comic book movies we’ve seen since Endgame.