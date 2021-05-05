[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Be One Of The Villains In Fantastic Four Reboot

Marvel kicked this week off in style by sharing a sizzle reel for Phase 4 of the MCU that revealed new release dates and movie titles, as well as the first footage from Eternals. Not to mention our first look at the logo for the studio’s incoming Fantastic Four reboot. We don’t know much about the film, except that it’s arriving in 2023, but this logo unveiling seems to promise that Marvel is working hard on the project behind the scenes.

According to Geekosity, in fact, casting is underway on the production, which insider Mikey Sutton claims will go by the title The Fantastic Four. As per widespread fan wishes, Sutton writes that Emily Blunt is the top choice for Invisible Woman with John Krasinski a contender for Mr. Fantastic. What’s more, his intel may tell us the surprise main villain of the piece, as Marvel is allegedly seeking someone to play Mole Man in the film.

All three Fox Fantastic Four movies have paired the heroes with their iconic nemesis Doctor Doom, but it looks like Marvel may wish to avoid repeating what we’ve seen before and go with a lesser-known foe instead. Comic book readers will know that Mole Man was the first villain the foursome ever faced, as he made his debut in Fantastic Four #1. The concept of the underground-dwelling enemy featuring in the reboot would be a smart move, then.

That said, you’d have to imagine that there would be other villains in the mix, too, as it’s hard to see Mole Man being enough of a threat on his own. Will Doom take on a background, shadowy presence in the picture? Or could Jonathan Majors’ Kang, debuting in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, feature? All we can do for now is speculate, but Sutton alleges that Marvel will reveal the full casting for the reboot before the end of this year.

After three failed attempts, it’s all resting on the MCU’s Fantastic Four to finally do the First Family justice.