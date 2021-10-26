[SPOILERS] Reportedly Won’t Appear In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Even though Sony and Marvel Studios have offered us next to nothing in terms of specifics, based on the information we do have, most of us are expecting Spider-Man: No Way Home to revolve around Tom Holland’s web-slinger battling against a multiversal Sinister Six, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers roped in to lend an assist.

In an official capacity, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro are the only villains to be confirmed in a roundabout manner, but fans picked up on Easter Eggs teasing Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard in the trailer. Conspicuous by his absence was Paul Giamatti’s Rhino, after he’d been heavily speculated as the final member of the squad.

The Sinister Six Rise In Epic Spider-Man: No Way Home Artwork 1 of 2

As it turns out, that might be because he’s not in the movie at all. According to BigScreenLeaks, Giamatti won’t be showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the other villains will mention his name in passing to turn him into the butt of a recurring joke.

Giamatti already denied he was poised to slip back into the armored suit, but nobody believes anybody when they say they’re not in Spider-Man: No Way Home so not much attention was paid to his comments. With less than two months to go until release, it looks as though the Sinister Six may be a little short on numbers if the information pans out.