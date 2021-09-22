[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Be Killed Off In Eternals

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned some warranted criticism over the years for relying on fake-out deaths maybe a little too often, with characters regularly meeting their demise and then returning or being resurrected shortly afterward. It’s an infuriating trope, and one that lessens the dramatic stakes for the entire franchise, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing it happen again.

In just over six weeks, Eternals lands in theaters to continue the Phase Four rollout of brand-new heroes, but we don’t know a great deal about the movie in terms of specifics. We know that it’ll address why the titular team didn’t step in to try and stop Thanos, with their age-old enemies the Deviants also lurking in the background, but everything else remains shrouded in mystery for now.

However, a new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot claims that not only will one of the biggest names in the cast get bumped off during Eternals, but it’ll happen early on in the story. As per the report, Salma Hayek’s Ajak will bite the dust, in what will presumably serve as the catalyst to reunite the disparate alien beings should GFR’s information turn out to be correct.

It would also create an element of unpredictability that’s been sorely missing from a lot of recent big-screen MCU content, and if Eternals does indeed kill off a major star like Hayek before the end of the first act, then that means everybody’s head could potentially be on the chopping block by the time we reach the inevitable third act battle.