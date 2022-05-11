Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

One character that MCU fans felt certain was going to turn up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was Clea, Stephen Strange’s sometime comic book wife and a powerful sorceress in her own right. Marvel remained tight-lipped about any possible debut for her in Sam Raimi’s sequel in the run-up to its release, but sure enough, Clea ended up making a welcome cameo, as played by a very famous face.

The mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange 2 sees Strange walking through the streets of New York to be greeted by a portal opening up from what could be the Dark Dimension, out of which steps Charlize Theron as Clea, who invites Strange to come with her to stop a dimension-shattering incursion. With Multiverse of Madness currently the biggest film in the world, most of us already know the big secret by now, so Marvel has gone ahead and released an official promo image of the character.

And, in doing so, Marvel has totally flummoxed those fans who didn’t bother to stick around for the credits. Yes, despite being nearly 30 movies in, there are apparently still those who don’t know to stay in the theater until the very end. So this shot of Theron’s Clea is leaving some people thinking they saw an alternate cut of the film.

Clea wasn’t in the version I saw. Wth? — Sir Jean Luc Connery, FIREBALL IGG (@JeanLucConnery) May 11, 2022

Others are regretting their choice to flee to the bathroom.

I feel awful because I’m diehard marvel fan but somehow I missed her — Jake (@jakeasherboi) May 11, 2022

Unless there really is some multiversal madness going on here?

Wait i didn't see this when I went she wasn't in the movie when I went. Man im starting to think im the one in a different reality 💀 — sonic wachowski (@WILBUR_SOOT2) May 10, 2022

This official pic follows on from Theron sharing a stunning behind-the-scenes shot of herself in full make-up as Clea. It’s currently un-Clea-r when the Fast & Furious actress could show up again as the character, but now that the Oscar-winning star is onboard the franchise, you’d imagine that Marvel would want to do more with her pretty soon. For now, we’re just excited a major new player like Clea has entered the fray.