Star Wars Comic Reveals That Luke Already Fought Boba Fett Before Episode V

At every turn during the first three Star Wars movies, Boba Fett proved to be an inefficient bounty hunter. After all, he never managed to track down the heroes as per his instructions. But despite that, the character has retained his reputation as one of the most iconic individuals in the story of the Skywalker Saga.

The Mandalorian first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back as one of the Empire’s henchmen, but according to a canonical comic book, he already had a run-in with Luke Skywalker before the events of the film. In 2015’s Star Wars series by Jason Aaron and John Cassaday, the son of Darth Vader travels back to Tatooine to seek answers in Ben Kenobi’s old residence. At the same time, Boba Fett is interrogating a bunch of Mos Eisley locals to learn more about the mysterious hero of the Rebellion.

As Luke probes through Ben’s belongings with Artoo, Boba arrives and incapacitates him by throwing a flash grenade and hitting him over the head. Still blinded by the flash, the young Jedi Padawan manages to pull out his lightsaber, whereupon the two engage in a ferocious duel. Luke deflects a blaster shot, compelling Fett to lunge at him with his jetpack. The assassin almost kills him, though he Force-pushes him into a box, which incidentally, contains Kenobi’s journals.

Fett would obviously never bring up his defeat with Vader, and besides, he’s not the most talkative person you could bump into in the world of Star Wars. Perhaps that’s why, despite this interaction from the 2015 comic being canon, we haven’t heard about it since.

Of course, the bounty hunter has now returned to our screens in the ongoing second season of The Mandalorian, so let’s hope that he’ll do a better job this time when he butts head with Mando and Baby Yoda.