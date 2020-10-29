Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over New Boba Fett Trademark Filing

It’s been heavily rumored over the last couple of months that The Mandalorian will feature the return of Boba Fett. And now, a new trademark filing by Lucasfilm has got Star Wars fans even more excited about the prospect of the legendary bounty hunter making a comeback.

For a character who barely has 10 minutes of screen time in the entire Skywalker Saga, it’s surprising just how much the fandom of that galaxy far, far away wants the Kaminoian clone back. And after so many years, Jon Favreau is finally going to make this happen in his Disney+ series, or so we’re told. If the hearsay is anything to go by, however, Lucasfilm has big plans for Fett’s return. In fact, apart from an alleged appearance in The Mandalorian, there’s also talk of a live-action spinoff series.

If you’re still skeptical of these reports, though, the company’s new filing for the Boba Fett trademark is sure to hype you up for the future of the eponymous character in Star Wars.

As you’d expect, social media is firing up with excitement, though a lot of fans are still trying to make sense of the new development. One theory is that the studio wants to sell merchandise given Fett’s role in The Mandalorian, which is why they updated the trademark.

I think it means they're getting ready to drop merch. Which means there's a reason. They didn't want to spoil The Child and it looks like they're waiting to the last minute with him. But that's just me. — KaySaber (@KaySabe) October 29, 2020

Others, meanwhile, seem to think that this could be a series of books filling in the gaps between the bounty hunter’s journey, and below, you can see just a sample of what folks are saying about it.

It’s just for books so it means either they are reuping an expired trademark or they are preparing to write a Boba book. — Heralatus Dickinson (@missionhillman) October 29, 2020

Is this why Boba is in The Mandalorian, as a back door way to do a movie? Sounds interesting. — Andrés Diaz 🇵🇷 (@fvgsocial) October 29, 2020

Probably just refilling the trademark? I’m not 100% sure how that stuff works — BLUE HARVEST (@BlueHarvestPod) October 29, 2020

An update to the 2010 one. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/nxYcxEIxgg — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) October 29, 2020

Series of Boba Fett books … filling in the gap of time between him crawling out of the Sarlacc Pit and when we see him in The Mandalorian. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Aaron Quinton (@AaronQuinton78) October 29, 2020

Weird that they’d file it a day from Mando S2… — HMK 101 (@HunterKanary) October 29, 2020

It's actually gonna happen, holy shit — Parker Pattillo (@ParkerPattillo) October 29, 2020

The move itself, especially two days before the premiere of The Mandalorian season 2, is interesting, to say the least. But in any event, Star Wars fans will definitely be glad to know that there’ll be more of the antagonistic mercenary in the future.