‘Star Wars’ fans are arguing about Rey’s surname again, because why let sleeping Jedi lie
Rey Skywalker… Now that’s a name we haven’t heard in a long time. That’s something that no Star Wars fan has ever said in the past three years since Rise of Skywalker released as the fandom never shuts up about the never-ending debate around whether Daisy Ridley’s heroine should’ve inherited the family name of the saga’s number one dynasty or not.
And now, with the movie’s anniversary once again rolling around this December, Star Wars stans are at it again after one popular tweet took aim at those still annoyed over Episode XI‘s final scene all this time later. Twitter user @anihuggingpadme joked that Rey is “overpowered only because she has the ability to anger fanboys across the world with the mere mention of her name.”
Sure enough, to prove the OP’s whole point, the replies to this tweet quickly became filled with those who are instantly triggered by the name “Rey Skywalker” popping up on their timeline.
The “It’s Rey Palpatine, actually” crowd likewise came out in full force — although they were quickly shot down by the soldiers of the other side.
For those looking to complete their Sequel Trilogy Discourse bingo cards, there were also those claiming the Disney era isn’t “The Real Star Wars.”
A genuine affliction that affects many men across the globe.
One sequel supporter penned a perfect defense for the name change. Rise of Skywalker may have its flaws, but is Rey’s surname really one of its most egregious?
Rey should be proud, though. She’s secretly got the best Jedi power of them all.
Ridley has yet to return to Star Wars since TROS, although for a hot minute there we thought she had something cooking with Lucasfilm… Until the actress confirmed all was not as it appeared.