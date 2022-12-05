‘Star Wars’ fans are arguing about Rey’s surname again, because why let sleeping Jedi lie

Rey Skywalker… Now that’s a name we haven’t heard in a long time. That’s something that no Star Wars fan has ever said in the past three years since Rise of Skywalker released as the fandom never shuts up about the never-ending debate around whether Daisy Ridley’s heroine should’ve inherited the family name of the saga’s number one dynasty or not.

And now, with the movie’s anniversary once again rolling around this December, Star Wars stans are at it again after one popular tweet took aim at those still annoyed over Episode XI‘s final scene all this time later. Twitter user @anihuggingpadme joked that Rey is “overpowered only because she has the ability to anger fanboys across the world with the mere mention of her name.”

i think rey skywalker IS overpowered only because she has the ability to anger fanboys across the world with the mere mention of her name — vye / elle ⭒ˊ˗ (@anihuggingpadme) December 4, 2022

Sure enough, to prove the OP’s whole point, the replies to this tweet quickly became filled with those who are instantly triggered by the name “Rey Skywalker” popping up on their timeline.

It’s just Rey 👌👍 — Roan 🎄 (@talkingmarvel_) December 4, 2022

The “It’s Rey Palpatine, actually” crowd likewise came out in full force — although they were quickly shot down by the soldiers of the other side.

She never, ever goes by that name, so no — salanaland (they/them/their) (@salanaland) December 5, 2022

For those looking to complete their Sequel Trilogy Discourse bingo cards, there were also those claiming the Disney era isn’t “The Real Star Wars.”

I'm not sure who this "Rey Skywalker" is because she doesn't exist in The Real Star wars — taunttitan401 (@taunttitan401) December 5, 2022

A genuine affliction that affects many men across the globe.

It is 2022 and Rey Skywalker has rotted everyone dude's brain for eternity. For the past 5 years they have woken up every night in a frightened cold sweat screaming "MARY SUE!!!!!" — Dracula Spelled Backwards (@Linktm) December 5, 2022

One sequel supporter penned a perfect defense for the name change. Rise of Skywalker may have its flaws, but is Rey’s surname really one of its most egregious?

I mean it was literally the central part of her story that she can choose her own path, and don’t have to follow family tradition, or destiny, what is expected. You always have the power to be the person you want to be. — Revo the Red-Nosed Reindeer 🎄 (@Captain_Revo) December 5, 2022

Rey should be proud, though. She’s secretly got the best Jedi power of them all.

i think that's the best jedi power of all though — theodore (@theoafterdarkz) December 5, 2022

Ridley has yet to return to Star Wars since TROS, although for a hot minute there we thought she had something cooking with Lucasfilm… Until the actress confirmed all was not as it appeared.