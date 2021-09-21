Star Wars Fans Are Divided Over Scathing Criticism Of The Sequel Trilogy
The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy continues to prove contentious among the fanbase, even as we close in on the two-year anniversary of The Rise of Skywalker. The nine-film arc kicked off by George Lucas back in 1977 may be over, but whether it’s The Last Jedi or its sequel, the two polarizing Disney blockbusters continue to divide opinion.
The Force Awakens tends to largely be left out of the conversation, whereas whispering “somehow Palpatine has returned” into somebody’s ear is more than enough to start a full-scale brawl. The latest dissenter to weigh in on the matter was longtime Lucasfilm employee and ex-wife of the bearded plaid enthusiast Marcia Lucas, who was nothing short of incendiary in her takedown of Episodes VII, VIII and IX.
As you can see from the reactions below, the response from social media has proven to be a lot more mixed, as fans debate the many highs and lows of the final three chapters.
The best thing Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige could possibly do with their Star Wars projects is wipe the slate entirely clean, because the Sequel Trilogy tying every little thing together in a neat little bow of fanservice only made the universe feel that much smaller. The storytelling possibilities outside of the Skywalker clan are endless. It’s time to give them a shot.