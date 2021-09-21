Star Wars Fans Are Divided Over Scathing Criticism Of The Sequel Trilogy

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy continues to prove contentious among the fanbase, even as we close in on the two-year anniversary of The Rise of Skywalker. The nine-film arc kicked off by George Lucas back in 1977 may be over, but whether it’s The Last Jedi or its sequel, the two polarizing Disney blockbusters continue to divide opinion.

The Force Awakens tends to largely be left out of the conversation, whereas whispering “somehow Palpatine has returned” into somebody’s ear is more than enough to start a full-scale brawl. The latest dissenter to weigh in on the matter was longtime Lucasfilm employee and ex-wife of the bearded plaid enthusiast Marcia Lucas, who was nothing short of incendiary in her takedown of Episodes VII, VIII and IX.

As you can see from the reactions below, the response from social media has proven to be a lot more mixed, as fans debate the many highs and lows of the final three chapters.

I will always have love & respect for Marcia Lucas as an artist, & as the brilliant backbone of STAR WARS in terms of pacing & feel. I recently bought a shirt that celebrates her individual contributions (thank you TB94). But I don’t care what she thinks of the modern films. pic.twitter.com/kP9hGCChlc — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@AD_Strider) September 20, 2021

Marcia Lucas didn't like the sequel trilogy. That's ok. Its a fair and valid opinion. She also went out to her car and cried because of how much she disliked The Phantom Menace. That's also fair. I'm still going to enjoy TLJ and TPM. We shouldn't need others to validate us. — Darth Chocolate (@DarthChoco7) September 20, 2021

Academy Award Winner Marcia Lucas and ex-wife of George Lucas watching the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy pic.twitter.com/7TmuWeX627 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 20, 2021

the editor of the original Star Wars films, Marcia Lucas, pretty much summed up everything that is wrong with the sequel trilogy in the best possible way. pic.twitter.com/e4ih1FcJ3l — Quinten Stewart (vax/inated) (@QGS24) September 20, 2021

Star Wars fans ignoring Marcia Lucas' immense contributions to the franchise until she slags off the Sequel trilogy; the one thing it'll take for them to appreciate a female creative.



How noble of them.



Next. — Sam Gavin (Sam's Channel) #BLM (@SamuelGavin) September 21, 2021

Marcia Lucas doesn’t like the sequel trilogy! pic.twitter.com/OMJva8yiIi — Ember💫☀️ (@Aeterna117) September 21, 2021

The sequel trilogy is about inheriting a legacy, continuing a story, and it wasn’t made for Marcia Lucas or solely people like me. The worth of these stories will be decided by the generation that grows up with them, not the ones that should have grown out of them already… pic.twitter.com/FTwcF9Lp2E — AnthonyNCastle (@AnthonyNCastle) September 21, 2021

I'm sure some of the same people praising Marcia Lucas' take on the sequel trilogy are the same ones that drove George Lucas to sell Star Wars to Disney in the first place. — Jay Reed (@artistJayReed) September 21, 2021

Marcia Lucas….THANK YOU.



Thank you for speaking out for all us REAL Star Wars fans and confirming what we have been saying all along. That Kennedy, Johnson and Abrams shredded a much loved saga in Star Wars through that abomination of a so called sequel trilogy. ML says ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JS6YFGcO3F — Darthrex (@Darthrex4) September 20, 2021

The best thing Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige could possibly do with their Star Wars projects is wipe the slate entirely clean, because the Sequel Trilogy tying every little thing together in a neat little bow of fanservice only made the universe feel that much smaller. The storytelling possibilities outside of the Skywalker clan are endless. It’s time to give them a shot.