Star Wars Fans Defend Adam Driver After Twitter Calls Him Out

Everyone is stuck at home due to the current coronavirus outbreak, so of course, Twitter has nothing better to do than continue to implement cancel culture.

Its latest victim? None other than Star Wars actor Adam Driver. The hashtag #AdamDriverIsOverParty began trending on Twitter after some people decided that Driver, a marine veteran, decided to join the armed forces for his own heinous reasons. However, Driver actually joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after the September 11th attacks of 2001, like thousands of other Americans.

He served for nearly three years before receiving a medical discharge due to a dislocated sternum. He attended the Julliard School shortly after, thus kicking off his amazing acting career. He even gives back to his former brothers in arms with his Arts in the Armed Forces (AITAF) nonprofit organization. Driver and various other actors travel to various branches of the military, in the United States and abroad, to perform theatre for our troops.

With all that being said, it didn’t take much for Star Wars fans to come to Driver’s defense, sticking up for him on Twitter. Here are just a few of their responses:

Adam Driver made a movie exposing the use of torture of the CIA following 9/11. Go watch that instead of bitching on twitter because you're bored #AdamDriverIsOverParty #ThankyouAdamDriver pic.twitter.com/FiGAYX5was — 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓻𝔂 🇨🇺 🦋 (@kylosprmanager) April 21, 2020

*logs on* *sees #AdamDriverIsOverParty is trending because he joined the military nearly 20 years ago and believed he was fighting terrorism and idiots reached into the sun to extrapolate that he actually hates brown people and that's the real reason* *logs back off* — hot damn! it’s the soggy bottom boys! (@amandakstorey) April 21, 2020

Adam Driver wanted to join the Marines after 9/11 so that he could fight for his country. Now a bunch of Fart-Sniffers on Twitter want to cancel him. I couldn't make this stuff up.#AdamDriverIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/5wzZB9bfSj — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) April 21, 2020

anyways who’s dumbass thought this was a good idea? #AdamDriverIsOverParty

y’all make me 🤢 pic.twitter.com/QnN4Oslm5n — Hope Solo! (@Hopeisanegirl) April 21, 2020

#adamdriverisoverparty why y'all tryna cancel my unproblematic king for.. chile anyway…… pic.twitter.com/umShXBGOjf — stan of 20+ white men… (@ickynaomi) April 21, 2020

me finding out twitters cancelling the millionth unproblematic king this week #adamdriverisoverparty #thankyouadamdriver :)) pic.twitter.com/yXuU1n12Wa — rachel :)) (@avacadontdoit) April 21, 2020

The people who tried to cancel Adam Driver #AdamDriverIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/PSBvx916Al — Nana (17) (@ariii_0913) April 21, 2020

#adamdriverisoverparty because he joined the marines after 9/11? I don't think so. Go find someone better to cancel, maybe start with Drake 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 𝘕𝘪𝘢 (@Nia_papaya_) April 21, 2020

Driver has had some tremendous roles in projects such as Girls, This Is Where I Leave You, BlacKkKlansman, Marriage Story, and, of course, his portrayal of Kylo Ren in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. And in a trilogy that received a ton of criticism, Driver’s work as the son of Han Solo was one of the bright spots that Star Wars fans could all agree was phenomenal.

In a series that had a questionable plot, the character arc and eventual redemption of Ren upon the conclusion of The Rise Of Skywalker was beautifully done. Hopefully it’s not the last we see of Driver in the Star Wars universe.