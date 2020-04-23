Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Defend Adam Driver After Twitter Calls Him Out

By 3 mins ago
x

Everyone is stuck at home due to the current coronavirus outbreak, so of course, Twitter has nothing better to do than continue to implement cancel culture.

Its latest victim? None other than Star Wars actor Adam Driver. The hashtag #AdamDriverIsOverParty began trending on Twitter after some people decided that Driver, a marine veteran, decided to join the armed forces for his own heinous reasons. However, Driver actually joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after the September 11th attacks of 2001, like thousands of other Americans.

He served for nearly three years before receiving a medical discharge due to a dislocated sternum. He attended the Julliard School shortly after, thus kicking off his amazing acting career. He even gives back to his former brothers in arms with his Arts in the Armed Forces (AITAF) nonprofit organization. Driver and various other actors travel to various branches of the military, in the United States and abroad, to perform theatre for our troops.

With all that being said, it didn’t take much for Star Wars fans to come to Driver’s defense, sticking up for him on Twitter. Here are just a few of their responses:

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes
1 of 18
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Driver has had some tremendous roles in projects such as Girls, This Is Where I Leave You, BlacKkKlansman, Marriage Story, and, of course, his portrayal of Kylo Ren in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. And in a trilogy that received a ton of criticism, Driver’s work as the son of Han Solo was one of the bright spots that Star Wars fans could all agree was phenomenal.

In a series that had a questionable plot, the character arc and eventual redemption of Ren upon the conclusion of The Rise Of Skywalker was beautifully done. Hopefully it’s not the last we see of Driver in the Star Wars universe.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...