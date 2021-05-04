Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Are Loving The Simpsons Crossover Special On Disney Plus

By 2 hours ago
x

Happy Star Wars Day, everybody! What was once a fan-only celebration has become a major event in recent times and this year, Disney Plus has gone all out to treat the fandom on May 4th. Not only is there the series premiere of The Bad Batch to enjoy, but today also delivers a new Simpsons short that crosses over with that galaxy far, far away.

Titled Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap, it sees Homer and Marge’s youngest attending a Star Wars-themed daycare center, complete with recognizable franchise characters working there and Maggie’s nemesis Baby Gerald dressed up like Darth Maul. Be warned, it’s not a full-length episode and is only a slim three minutes long, but it’s proving to be enough of a fun crossover to hit the sweet spot for folks on social media, as evidenced below.

It’s cute. What more do you want?

It’s something nice to wake up to.

It also works as an appetizer for The Bad Batch premiere.

The Simpsons Crosses Over With Star Wars In New Short Film
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

The adorable team-up we didn’t know we needed.

It’s stuffed with references!

The credits are getting a lot of, uh, credit for parodying the iconic concept art endings of The Mandalorian.

It’s ridiculous yet fantastic.

Of course, there are some criticizing the skit for not being up to the standard of previous Maggie short films – the first, 2012’s The Longest Daycare, was nominated for an Oscar. However, once you consider that it was a much tighter production, that’s more forgivable.

Since the Fox merger, Disney seems to have been keen to capitalize on the all-ages appeal of Maggie Simpson, as they previously released the short A Playdate with Destiny with Pixar’s Onward in 2020. More shorts for the character seem likely, then. Not only that, but now that this synergy with Star Wars has been pulled off, the option is out there for further crossovers in the future. How about an MCU-themed sketch next time?

Be sure to catch The Force Awakens From Its Nap on Disney Plus now.

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...