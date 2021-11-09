Star Wars Fans Have Mixed Emotions On Rogue Squadron’s Indefinite Delay

There was a lot of excitement when Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was first announced to be helming Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, with the filmmaker having crafted what remains the most critically acclaimed installment in DCEU history.

However, those expectations were tempered somewhat when the wildly polarizing 1984 hit theaters and streaming last year, with Jenkins’ assertions that she’d been handed a lot of creative freedom on her trip to a galaxy far, far away sounding more like an ominous warning to some fans.

The project was locked in for a December 22, 2023 release date until yesterday, with Rogue Squadron officially being delayed for an unspecified amount of time. Based on the reactions below, it looks as though some Star Wars supporters have been hit harder by the news than others.

Star wars is a joke now. I've been hearing that #Roguesquadron is now on indefinite hold as @PattyJenks can't fit it into her schedule. Remember when people would drop everything to get star wars. Now it's like "aw if I have too, but only if I can fit it in" — Jbles (@jbles123) November 9, 2021

WHY DIDN'T ANYONE TELL ME PATTY JENKINS IS MAKING A ROGUE SQUADRON MOVIE NOW I CAN'T SLEEP — CeeDee Snuts (@HowBoutDemOsHon) November 9, 2021

LOL at @Disney’s Rogue Squadron being “delayed indefinitely.”



And nothing of value was lost. — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) November 9, 2021

I choose to believe Rogue Squadron production is delayed while it is being rewritten around Captain Carson Teva. https://t.co/fHrAZRShXQ pic.twitter.com/dZfLrJuev9 — Stephen Vaxed-to-the-Maxed Clark (@theMediaman) November 9, 2021

Rogue Squadron being delayed leaves the door wide open for Fantastic Four to get the Christmas 2023 launch window — UpwardBoss (@UpwardBoss) November 9, 2021

Would have preferred Patricia to make Rogue Squadron instead of WW84. She has directed dark and mature films/TV episodes in the past, but for some reason, she forgets this when it comes to WW.



I have a feeling she will double down on the camp, comedy and nostalgia. — James #ArmyOfThieves (@JiLexandr) November 9, 2021

Rogue Squadron as a movie is a great concept, BUT it needs to be done right. It has to be like Top Gun and Iron Eagle combined with high stakes. Could have amazing visuals but it needs compelling storytelling. — India Actual (@India_Actual_) November 9, 2021

Apparently, a couple of the nerd press are angry over the Star Wars Rogue squadron delay. Funny consider we have 4 series coming in one year with previews starting this week. Alot of them missed being shills at these the lavish red carpets with and brag about their enlistment pic.twitter.com/CbW6RdQcgr — Stingray_Turkey💉☯️ (@Stingray_travel) November 9, 2021

Based on comments by Jenkins, she was hoping to create her own version of Top Gun set in the Star Wars universe, drawing inspiration from both the franchise’s expansive lore and her own experiences, with her father a pilot who tragically died at the age of 31 during a mock dogfight. Whatever Rogue Squadron turns out to be in the end, we won’t be seeing it for a while.