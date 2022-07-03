‘Star Wars’ fans pick their dream directors, and Rian Johnson’s name comes up

As far as we know, there are still three Star Wars movies in development, but none of them are anywhere close to being nailed down, guaranteed, locked, loaded, and ready to head into production, which isn’t all that surprising when you consider Lucasfilm’s approach to the franchise during the Disney era.

Kathleen Kennedy hinted that Taika Waititi’s intergalactic blockbuster could be ready for December 2023, but the Thor: Love and Thunder director recently attempted to pour cold water on his own project. Patty Jenkins may or may not be done completely with Rogue Squadron, while nobody seems to know what’s happening with Kevin Feige’s mystery film.

To amuse themselves in the meantime, intrepid Star Wars supporters have been naming the directors they’d love to see head into a galaxy far, far away to call the shots on a cosmic spectacular. Some of the candidates are inspired, others are out of left field, and one of them (that comes up repeatedly) is in fact Rian Johnson.

Denis Villenueve seems to be a heavy favorite, but he might not be too keen on dealing with the overbearing Disney regime and the expense of his creative freedom. Jon Favreau and Bryce Dallas Howard are staring the studio straight in the face, but whoever suggested Guy Ritchie might need to go and sit in the corner.

Nicolas Winding Refn gets thrown out there, too, while Terry Gilliam is an inspired suggestion for the sole reason that he’d inevitably last a matter of minutes before butting heads with the top brass. Despite what the internet naysayers may believe, then, The Last Jedi‘s Johnson still has plenty of supporters.