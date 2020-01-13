Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over Deleted Scene Of Han Kissing Luke

Shipping fictional characters is nothing new, but now the latest wave of relationship obsession appears to be the pairing of Star Wars‘ Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. Followers of ‘Skysolo’ are adamant that the saga’s original pair of cute dumb guys were completely into each other, and that’s now been confirmed. Sort of.

The ship has been sailing for quite some time, but was ignited in an explosion of notoriety after a tweet by a Twitter user with the unambiguous name of ‘Kayla, leader of the skysolo revolution’ went viral. In it, a Tumblr screencap quotes Mark Hamill, in which he states that during the scene after Luke’s rescue from Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back, Harrison Ford improvised a kiss instead of delivering his scripted line.

Just found out Harrison ford kissed mark hamill in one of the deleted scenes they really screamed skysolo rights! pic.twitter.com/ijTZbOh8b1 — 𝑲𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒂 ✧ leader of the skysolo revolution (@Iukeskysolo) January 10, 2020

People have reacted with delight at the news, sharing with the internet at large their thoughts on the revelation at the associated light in which it puts the characters.

Han and Luke are so gay. Why are they like this, just kiss already dammit — Leon (@lynelheart) January 11, 2020

Apparently the whole history of the Star Wars franchise has been actors unsuccessfully trying to make it gayer. https://t.co/JsYA1FpE07 — Kieron Moore (@KieronMoore) January 11, 2020

i mean can u blame luke for being in love with han? he's a gem pic.twitter.com/H5q1UBCCjW — soph ll ceo of skysolo (@lukcsforce) January 13, 2020

both luke and leia have kissed han you can’t convince me otherwise 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ziYXiGwAiM — yoana | skysolo rights 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@rcmanv) January 12, 2020

Han kissed luke AND him and lando were an item yeah that dumb bitch gets all the hot guys in the galaxy — ⎊ 𝙢 | 𝙞𝙖 ⎊ (@stankrhodes) January 10, 2020

all I do is cry because there’s no skysolo content then make skysolo content myself and cry because it’s sad pic.twitter.com/26JecHyem7 — olly wan kenobi (@ollythen) January 12, 2020

Skysolo in the new decade 😔👌 pic.twitter.com/4Z4ptEkSKx — Bunn@Fe3h hours (@GhostBunn) January 13, 2020

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Force Awakens That Every Fan Should See 1 of 26

Click to skip

















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Diversity in the Star Wars universe is notoriously minimal and with LGBT representation in particular receiving a very short shrift, the saga’s first and only on-screen canonically gay moment was a brief kiss during a busy scene of The Rise of Skywalker between a pair of peripheral Resistance fighters. If this tweet is accurate though, it would mean that we could’ve seen gay characters in the saga for decades without any fuss, as there are its original protagonists to point to as precedent.

It’s probably worth pointing out though that the quotation in question is unsourced and a cursory consultation with Google can locate no origin for it, but why let that spoil your fun? In any case, one of the few people able to shed light on the situation one way or the other is uncharacteristically keeping his thoughts to himself and is perfectly fine with letting people believe what they want to. Yes, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has now addressed the scene with the following Tweet, refusing to confirm or deny it:

I never kiss & tell. 💋 https://t.co/x43HVKMib4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 11, 2020

Tell us, though, what do you make of this new revelation? Does it change the way you feel about Luke and/or Han? Let us know in the usual place down below.