Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Remember Carrie Fisher On Her 63rd Birthday

By 57 mins ago
x

In December 2016, the world lost an icon in Carrie Fisher.

For Star Wars fans, she was the everlasting rebel – a princess who became a general and, in so doing, won the hearts of millions. Fisher will still appear in December’s Rise of Skywalker, thanks to CG wizardry and an unused piece of footage from The Force Awakens which just so happened to fit perfectly into the fabric of Episode IX. Or so says J.J. Abrams.

But today, on what would have been Carrie Fisher’s 63rd birthday, the Star Wars faithful have shared a series of touching tributes across the four corners of the Internet. Up first, Luke Skywalker himself: Mark Hamill, who posted a wonderful tweet dedicated to his late, great co-star.

Carrie Fisher Gallery
1 of 28
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

And four more, just for good measure:

Beyond Lucasfilm’s crown jewel, Fisher starred in The Blues Brothers, Hannah, Her Sisters, and 1989 romance classic, When Harry Met Sally. Before her passing, she spoke candidly about her struggles with drug use and a bipolar disorder, all of which took a toll on her mental health.

Carrie Fisher was sadly taken from us on December 27th, 2016 – just a day before her mother Debbie Reynolds, no less – but her legacy will always live on, and today’s outpouring of love certainly proves that.

We can, of course, look forward to one last screen appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker come December (new trailer tonight!), when the Resistance’s ongoing struggle against the First Order enters its final hour. But to mark Fisher’s birthday, we’ll leave you with a quote from Princess Leia herself: “Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident.”

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...