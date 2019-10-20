Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Final Trailer Description Leaks

Monday night will see the release of the new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. With the film’s debut now just 60 days away, this may be the last full preview we get for the project and J.J. Abrams must be determined to wow us all. And if these leaked rumors of how the trailer will go down pan out, it seems he’s going to succeed.

The intel comes courtesy of Jason Ward over at Making Star Wars, who says that he’s heard a reliable description of the main sequence of the new trailer. The source of these rumors “go back to the Force Awakens era and have given me accurate trailer reports in the past,” he says, but given the amount of false leaks that tend to accompany each new Star Wars film, we’d advise taking this with a pinch of salt.

Regardless, if his sources really are reliable, you may want to skip the description below if you want to avoid spoilers. If you don’t mind, though, then dive right in:

“You see a figure on a rocky planet slowly walking to a large cube. You see the figure walk underneath the cube and enter a lift and go down into the core of the planet. You can probably guess the figure is Kylo Ren. He then approaches the old man. He ignites his crossguard lightsaber and puts it to the old man’s throat. The old man is strapped into a vertical med-chair. He laughs at Kylo Ren. He proclaims that he is Darth Sidious.”

The trailer featuring Sidious is sure to crank up excitement for the movie to fever-pitch and will no doubt give us a lot of clues as to how he’s been resurrected as well as revealing his appearance in the finished film.

Following that, we’ll apparently get a montage showing the heroes in their new looks along with peeks at bits of space action. But it seems that the finale of the trailer is also devoted to Sidious, with Ward saying:

“Palpatine has the last word in the trailer. I can’t say what is yet… We get a line of dialogue from Palpatine that is rather creepy, from what I hear.”

Sounds pretty exciting, and we don’t have long to wait to find out for ourselves what the trailer contains, as it airs during the Monday night football match-up between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. And following that, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be with us on December 20th.