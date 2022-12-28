‘Star Wars’ fans share the bizarre canonical revelations burned deep into their brains

Home / movies

Luke Skywalker - Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back
Image via Lucasfilm
On December 28, 2022
Last modified:December 28, 2022

Some things you just can’t unlearn. In the 45 years since A New Hope, a mountain of useless Star Wars trivia has accumulated around the franchise courtesy of novelizations, comics, video games, and a mountain of nerdy reference books.

Now, fans have identified some key pieces of information that mark you as a true fan – and once you know them, you’ll never be able to forget them.

Whats the star wars entry for this? from StarWars

The top-voted reply is knowing what Anakin really went through at the hands of Emperor Palpatine after Revenge of the Sith:

Comment from discussion Academic-Gas-1528’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

And that the Vader suit is purposely designed to inflict pain upon Anakin:

Comment from discussion MrTurbulentJuice’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

There’s also a shocking revelation about what the cute n’ cuddly Ewoks did after defeating the Empire in Return of the Jedi:

Comment from discussion PracticableSolution’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

Yup, those teddy bears have teeth:

Comment from discussion PracticableSolution’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

Luke got lucky:

Comment from discussion Simba7’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

We implore you not to fall down the bizarre ‘Bigger Luke’ rabbit hole:

Comment from discussion OhioForever10’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".
Comment from discussion someonenamedtim’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

Even knowing about Splinter of the Mind’s Eye makes you a true Star Wars head:

Comment from discussion Bartoffel’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

It’s safe to say knowing that the Cantina band’s music is (unfortunately for British fans) known as “Jizz” means something:

Comment from discussion calvinbouchard’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

For our money you only really get your fan badge when you’ve suffered through the entire Star Wars Holiday Special:

Comment from discussion urlach3r’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

Playing the old Knights of the Old Republic games is a must for anyone wanting a great Star Wars story:

Comment from discussion AtticusSPQR’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".
Comment from discussion Utsutsumujuru’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

But perhaps this one might take the cake for useless and weird knowledge:

Comment from discussion jmfranklin515’s comment from discussion "Whats the star wars entry for this?".

There’s a veritable mountain of this kind of stuff, and now all of the above is inside your brain forever.

Whether you now feel like a real Star Wars fan is up to you, but if you knew all of this stuff already, it may be too late for help.