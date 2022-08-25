‘Star Wars’ fans share the strangest theories you’ve never heard

In a franchise that has spanned decades, of course, fans have had many strange theories and today the Star Wars community has come together to air the weirdest and most unbelievable theories out there.

Over the years some fun theories have caught on such as the Darth Jar Jar theory that engulfed the web and completely flipped the character’s popularity and space in the Star Wars fandom. These theories are not that.

Stemming from a Reddit thread posing the question “What is your Star Wars Hot Take/ Weird Theory?” some of these suggestions are less thought out, less believable, but seemingly still plausible.

If you’re wanting to take a look inside some true Star Wars head canon then check out these wild and whacky theories courtesy of Reddit below and see what you think.

Perhaps Palpatine was more sinister than we thought?

This fan might have fixed the sequel trilogy…

Han Solo, dad of the century.

When you’re one of the most profound beings in existence, you can’t possibly be a simple alien right?

If we don’t see a body, are they really dead?

The Force is a strange concept, but perhaps it can bring people together even after death.

The evidence stacks up…

While it seems pretty straightforward, maybe the Dark Side is more complex than it seems.

Now, this just isn’t realistic at all…

While many of these don’t seem likely to be canonized in future Star Wars projects, you can’t put it past Disney to switch things up on fans as they’ve done many times before. That being said, you can relax, Palpatine isn’t going to return yet again to exclaim that he was responsible for Anakin’s mother’s death.

One of the best things about the Star Wars universe is the fact that it’s so large there is space to craft these theories. As we continue to get more content through shows and potentially films, there will be even more room for interpretation and theory crafting but for now, these are some of the best.

