Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi became the most divisive and controversial entry in the entire 40-year history of the franchise when it hit theaters two years ago, with many fans taking great exception to the filmmaker’s frequent diversions to the established canon. When the dust had settled, even mentioning Johnson’s name was enough to set certain sections of the fan-base off on a rant.

Even Mark Hamill had been vocally critical of how the movie handled his character, but it was one of the new characters introduced in The Last Jedi that was targeted for some of the worst online vitriol. Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico made her franchise debut in the eighth installment as a mechanic in The Resistance, and became the subject of a hate campaign from the most toxic section of the Star Wars community, so much so that her co-stars publicly addressed the matter in interviews, while Tran herself deactivated her social media accounts in the wake of the abuse.

Rose had been conspicuously absent from the majority of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s marketing materials so far, but after appearing in the recently-released final trailer, fans took to social media to voice their support of the character and the important role she looks set to play in the upcoming ninth installment.

The .5 seconds of Rose Tico exposure in the trailer added 15 years to my life — keiry (@KeiryJasmin) October 22, 2019

I will be standing outside the theater on opening night showing people pictures of Rose Tico. If they so much as even wrinkle their nose, I will escort them to the premier of CATS. — Patrick Crossen (@PatrickCrossen) October 22, 2019

COMMANDER ROSE TICO!! I AM NOY CRYING!! YOU ARE!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VFNN1PjcP8 — แป้งโกกิแก้บนท่านคิล 💕🌈🐳 (@PreenBANANA) October 22, 2019

COMMANDER ROSE TICO I AM AT YOUR SERVICE pic.twitter.com/Yt1OR82xlN — thor, god of lesbians (@blacksquadrons) October 22, 2019

WE FINALLY GOT A CRUMB OF ROSE TICO CONTENT pic.twitter.com/U3Q32ZqhcI — ً (@daisyhoIland) October 22, 2019

Rose Tico this lightsaber and this franchise belongs to you now — dug my grave mane too🐾🎃 (@pugmane1) October 22, 2019

This is all I'm gonna be talking about forever i love you JJ i would've gone insane if she wasn't in it pic.twitter.com/5gwSdKSXHz — Rose Tico's my Hero 🇵🇭🇺🇸 #WheresRose IImpose (@LalalaIb) October 22, 2019

So it looks like Commander Rose Tico figures to be a key player in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s narrative, and while there’s obviously going to be some online trolls that won’t be happy about it, it would be the wrong decision for Disney and Lucasfilm to sideline her entirely simply because people didn’t care for the character and let their feelings be known on internet message-boards.