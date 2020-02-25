Star Wars: The High Republic Trailer Teases Another Baby Yoda

Lucasfilm finally unveiled Project Luminous yesterday as a publishing initiative called Star Wars: The High Republic, with all-new stories and characters in the galaxy set some 200 years before the events of the Prequel Trilogy.

After The Rise of Skywalker brought the saga to an end, be it an unsatisfying end that left much to be desired, fans were eager to know what was next for the world of a galaxy far, far away. The epic fictional universe that George Lucas created all the way back in the 80s is currently undergoing an overhaul, especially since Disney’s Sequel Trilogy didn’t do much to boost the franchise’s popularity. Now, the Mouse House has to reinvent the formula to keep the legacy alive.

As such, Lucasfilm brought together writers and creators of all kinds with a shared passion for Star Wars to create a new cohesive narrative. The High Republic, previously known as Project Luminous, will focus on the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order at the height of their power and glory, featuring new characters, conflicts, and terrors that are in-line with the established mythology of the world.

But not everything in this initiative will be novel, as a shot from the trailer revealed concept art which has led us to think that another Baby Yoda or creature in the same species as the Grand Master of the Jedi Council will make an appearance in these new stories.

In the snapshot below, you can see Yoda, who was previously reported to be one of the main players in this new narrative. What’s more interesting, though, are some pieces of concept art in the bottom right of the frame that seemingly feature another Baby Yoda.

As for the person in the photo, this is Iain McCaig, famous for sketching Darth Maul. Lucasfilm brought McCaig back to do a number of pieces of concept art, currently serving as the only source of illustration given that the new project is a set of books and comics that have nothing to do with either film or television.

Considering the fact that Star Wars: The High Republic takes place 200 years before the first movie in chronological order, Yoda should be around 600 years old, but if this art is anything to go by, we might get to see more creatures in his species.