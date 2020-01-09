Star Wars: The High Republic Films Will Reportedly Feature Young Yoda And Darth Bane

Though The Rise Of Skywalker‘s box office momentum is officially beginning to tail off, Disney still has a ton of stuff in the pipeline to keep fans of that galaxy far, far away’s appetites satiated.

From Disney Plus-exclusive Star Wars TV shows, like Obi-Wan Kenobi and a sophomore season of The Mandalorian, to an official Knights Of The Old Republic trilogy of films, to even more movies and TV series reportedly in development from Marvel legend Kevin Feige, there’s much to look forward to. Long story short: The force is still strong with the Mouse House’s iconic sci-fi franchise despite the fan backlash to 2017’s The Last Jedi and to a lesser extent, The Rise Of Skywalker.

Of course, that’s all without mentioning the recently revealed film saga which will reportedly take place during the High Republic era. That’s right, the next set of Star Wars flicks will allegedly be set 400 years before the Skywalker Saga that we’ve all grown up watching. But what will these prequel movies focus on story-wise?

Well, according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us [SPOILERS] would die in Rise and [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor well before the movie released – the High Republic era films will center around a young Yoda, who will act as one of the leads. Among other things, he’ll be trying to stop Darth Bane, who will allegedly play the big bad of the films. Or at least, one of them.

Furthermore, Bane will appear in the planned Knights Of The Old Republic trilogy, too, we’re told, but he’ll also return in the High Republic films. His role in these movies is still a bit unclear, but our sources say that he’ll very likely be in both sets of pics. And given that these are the same folks who told us Rey is Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] way back in September, we have no reason to doubt them.

But tell us, what do you think of this new intel? Are you excited for more Star Wars, or do you feel that the classic sci-fi brand is reaching saturation point? Let us know in the usual place down below.