Watch: Star Wars: The High Republic Trailer Introduces A New Era

Though The Rise Of Skywalker disappointed critically and commercially and is now more or less out of most people’s minds, Disney still has lots coming down the pipeline to keep fans of that galaxy far, far away busy over the next few years.

From Star Wars TV shows on Disney Plus like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian season 2, to an official Knights Of The Old Republic movie trilogy and, of course, whatever it is that Marvel legend Kevin Feige is working on, there’s much to get excited about. Yes, the force is still strong with the Mouse House’s sci-fi franchise, it seems, and that’s all without even mentioning the next film saga, which will apparently take place during the High Republic era.

Details on what exactly Lucasfilm is planning there remain scarce, but earlier tonight, the studio finally revealed Project Luminous and it turns out that it’s somehow going to tie into the aforementioned next saga. Or so it seems, as they’re calling this new initiative Star Wars: The High Republic and along with the announcement trailer up above, they also released the following description, which details what to expect.

Set 200 years prior to the events of Star Wars: the Phantom Menace, the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their height, serving and protecting the galaxy. Featuring brand-new stories from five authors set in an all-new era, this is Star Wars: The High Republic.

Sounds interesting, and with the Skywalker saga now behind us and the studio finally having a more or less blank slate to work with, we can probably expect some pretty exciting and refreshing stories to be told across all mediums. How these novels will tie into any upcoming movies, that we don’t yet know, but clearly the seeds are being planted here for future films.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much more to go on at this time, but those feeling burned out on Star Wars after the last trilogy can at least rest easy knowing that the future of the franchise is looking to go in a completely different direction as we visit an era which has a ton of potential for fascinating new tales to be told.