Kevin Feige Reportedly Developing Multiple Star Wars Movies

As the architect and driving force behind the most popular and lucrative franchise that Hollywood has ever seen, Kevin Feige is without a doubt one of the most powerful figures in the entire industry. Under his stewardship, Marvel Studios went from an unproven startup production company to the biggest hit factory in cinema in less than a decade, and they show no signs of slowing down, either, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to diversify into television thanks to the recent launch of Disney Plus.

Not only that, but Feige was recently appointed as Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer, meaning that his duties now extend beyond the MCU and cover every aspect of the company’s output, from comic books to video games and everything in between. You’d think that would leave the 46 year-old a little stretched for time, but it seems as though Feige is keen to dip his toes into the water of Disney’s other high-profile properties.

It was announced several months ago that he was working on developing a new Star Wars project for Lucasfilm, which doesn’t sound too surprising when you consider that he’s a self-confessed lifelong fan of the sci-fi series and has admitted that the MCU took several cues from George Lucas’ work. Little is known about what Feige has in store for his debut in a galaxy far, far away, although speculation points towards it involving fan favorite Ashoka Tano in some form, with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson linked to the role after making it known that she wants in on Star Wars.

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Force Awakens That Every Fan Should See 1 of 26

Click to skip

















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And while we don’t expect to learn much more for a while yet, sources close to We Got This Covered have hinted that Feige’s involvement with Lucasfilm might extend a little further than that. This intel, which comes to us from the same folks who told us about Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan Kenobi months before it was made official and revealed the connection between Rey and Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker back in September, says that the MCU’s guardian angel will be working with the studio to develop not just one but several Star Wars-related projects, including a couple of films, TV shows for Disney Plus and even giving some input on upcoming comic books, overseeing the creation of several new characters who will eventually be brought onto our screens at some point in the future via Feige’s movies/TV series.

There’s no denying that Star Wars is in desperate need of a new creative direction following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, and Kevin Feige is more qualified than most to spearhead a franchise to success. However, with his Marvel commitments taking up a lot of his time, it seems unlikely that he’ll end up taking the reins of the franchise, instead just helping the studio to develop multiple projects while Kathleen Kennedy – or whoever replaces her – continues to lead the charge.