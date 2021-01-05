After the rubbish The Rise of Skywalker I’m ready to leave behind the tangled Skywalker saga and enjoy Star Wars: The High Republic. This is essentially a clean slate for creators taking place 200 years before The Phantom Menace, allowing it to be recognizable as Star Wars while having entirely new characters and settings. This was due to launch last fall but because of COVID-19 related delays, Lucasfilm announced that The High Republic would now begin in January 2021.

We’ve previously seen previews of what’s to come, including extracts from novels and preview pages from comics. We’ve also seen an “opening crawl” setting out the situation. We’re now just a few days away from the release of the first book, Charles Soule’s Light of the Jedi. To get us up to speed with what’s going on, Star Wars Libricomics has created a detailed infographic showing how the new characters fit together.

Check it out below:

Star Wars: The High Republic Infographic Reveals Character Relationships 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At first glance, this is complicated stuff. Hell, at second glance it’s still a bit of a tangle. But the picture does reveal which characters will be in which books, their personal connection to one another, their Jedi rank and even their lightsaber color.

I’m particularly looking forward to seeing a younger Yoda in action. Sure, he’ll still be 700ish years old by this point, but it’ll be interesting to see whether he’s different from the familiar Yoda. After all, the character evolved significantly over the course of the nine Skywalker saga movies so we could be surprised by a very different Jedi Master than we’re used to.

The only real shame is that The High Republic has taken so long to get here. This stuff would have been a perfect way to while away the hours with during lockdown. especially with theaters closed and most major films delayed. Oh well, at least we got The Mandalorian‘s kickass second season to tide us over.

Light of the Jedi and A Test of Courage will hit shelves a week from now on January 5th, followed the next day by a new Marvel Comics series. Let’s hope The High Republic ushers in a new golden age of Star Wars books and comics.