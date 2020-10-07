Lucasfilm Reveals The Opening Crawl For Star Wars: The High Republic

We still have a few months to go until the first novel in the Star Wars: The High Republic publishing initiative arrives, but that hasn’t stopped the team of writers at Lucasfilm from teasing fans with new snippets.

The multimedia story will take place 200 years before the events of Episode I – The Phantom Menace, in a period of time in the galaxy known as the High Republic era. This is essentially the golden age of the Galactic Republic, with the Senate holding a tight grip on the Core Worlds and the Jedi Knights maintaining peace and justice throughout the free systems.

The High Republic is an important project for Lucasfilm, and perhaps a doorway to new possibilities in the world of Star Wars after Episode IX brought the Skywalker Saga to a definitive end. As such, the studio has decided to dedicate an opening crawl to the new overarching narrative.

“STAR WARS

THE HIGH REPUBLIC The galaxy is at peace, ruled by the

glorious REPUBLIC and protected by

the noble and wise JEDI KNIGHTS. As a symbol of all that is good, the

Republic is about to launch STARLIGHT

BEACON into the far reaches of the

Outer Rim. This new space station will

serve as a ray of hope for all to see. But just as a magnificent renaissance

spreads throughout the Republic, so

does a frightening new adversary. Now

the guardians of peace and justice

must face a threat to themselves, the

galaxy, and the Force itself…”

It’s worth pointing out that not even the spinoff movies Rogue One and Solo had an opening crawl like the main saga, proof that this might be the next big thing in the world of Star Wars after The Rise of Skywalker.

As for the synopsis itself, there seems to be a heavy focus on Starlight Beacon in Star Wars: The High Republic‘s marketing campaign, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the massive space station was the destination of our new Jedi and their quest to restore order in the galaxy.