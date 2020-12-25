The official Instagram account for Star Wars recently posted a picture of Samuel L. Jackson in costume as Mace Windu to celebrate the actor’s birthday, with a not too cryptic message that seemingly teases his return.

Fans have for long campaigned to bring the Jedi Master back to that galaxy far, far away after his untimely death at the hands of Palpatine during the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. In fact, a lot of them had hoped that Windu would finally make a comeback in The Mandalorian season 2, since Ahsoka briefly hinted at the existence of other Jedi in the world. While the light side warrior we ended up seeing in the show turned out to be another Star Wars icon, we can’t help but wonder if the House of Mouse has plans to resurrect Jackson’s character amid their massive lineup of future TV series and films.

It remains to be seen what’ll happen, of course, but the franchise’s official Instagram page has got folks buzzing with excitement again after posting a picture of Windu in his Jedi robes, writing: “The party isn’t over, it’s just beginning! Sending a very happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson.”

Star Wars Is Seemingly Teasing The Return Of Mace Windu 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As far as subtle callbacks or ambiguous teasers go, the folks at Lucasfilm didn’t exactly mince words on this particular matter. And now that many popular characters have made a return, namely Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, Boba Fett, and the Last Jedi himself Luke Skywalker, would it be so strange to hear that Disney is planning to reintroduce Mace Windu given all the hype still surrounding him?

We can only hope, and as diehard enthusiasts have pointed time and again, the legendary Jedi Master could’ve easily survived his fall via the Force. What do you think about all this, though? Would you like to see the Pulp Fiction star reprise his role as General Windu in future Star Wars projects? Sound off in the comments section down below.