The dead speak!

And no, it’s not Emperor Palpatine, but another character from Star Wars past. We’ll give you a clue: he wields a purple lightsaber and was forever remembered as a fan-favorite of the Old Republic.

We are, of course, referring to Mace Windu, who died (?) at the hands of Darth Sidious (AKA Palpatine) during Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Overcome by the Dark Side, Mace lost an arm to the corrupted Anakin Skywalker, only to be blasted out a window by Sidious, who at the time was fast approaching the height of his powers.

But according to Mace Windu himself, Samuel L. Jackson, we shouldn’t mourn the loss of the fallen Jedi, because he isn’t dead! Or so says Jackson, who fielded some Star Wars questions during a recent Q&A session hosted by IMDb (h/t Entertainment Weekly).

It is a s-t-r-e-t-c-h, but this is Star Wars we’re talking about, the only franchise in which a long-forgotten nemesis can reemerge after 30 years to wreak havoc across the galaxy – here’s looking at you, Rise of Skywalker.

But let’s suppose Samuel L. Jackson’s fan-favorite was given another chance to star in that famous far-away galaxy, how would that come about? Well, Mace Windu was responsible for killing Jango Fett, so perhaps Lucasfilm could incorporate his character into future episodes of The Mandalorian – particularly now that Disney has announced the addition of Boba Fett for season 2.

Incidentally, Boba will be portrayed by Temuera Morrison, the man responsible for playing Jango during Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Perhaps we’re reading into things a little too much, but it certainly presents food for thought. Frankly, if there’s one Star Wars character we’d like to see make a surprise return, it’s Mace Windu.