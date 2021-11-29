Home / movies

‘Star Wars’ memes that will get a chuckle out of any prequel fan

Your average Star Wars prequel fan deals in one thing: memes and, you know, absolutes. But mostly memes. We’ve scoured the internet for some banger Star Wars prequel memes that are bound to make you chuckle.

These first few are some Jar Jar Binks memes that weesa think are hilarious.

Meesa see a big mess from starwarsmemes
Squadrons is pretty good tho from starwarsmemes
Gungan from starwarsmemes
who else is hitting the gym with JJ Binks? from starwarsmemes

Get ready for some visible happiness with these Obi-Wan Kenobi memes.

Relatable from starwarsmemes
My kind of relationship from starwarsmemes
Well I guess he would rather remembered for a roll that he loves from starwarsmemes
From Obi-Wan from starwarsmemes

Before he became the ultimate Sith Lord, Anakin Skywalker was the Meme Lord.

She is right tho from starwarsmemes
True from starwarsmemes
ani ani ani from starwarsmemes
Anakin be like from starwarsmemes
Accurate from starwarsmemes
Something’s off here… from starwarsmemes
Anakin is being pushy from starwarsmemes
Younglings Slayer 9000 from starwarsmemes

It cannot be a Star Wars prequel meme post without an Emperor section, can it?

I do not fear the dark side from starwarsmemes
She won’t see him again from starwarsmemes
Just go the right way from starwarsmemes
One of the most one sided polls ever from starwarsmemes

The rest of these are some miscellaneous Jedi and Padme memes. May the force be with you.

C’mon bra from starwarsmemes
F you J.F. from starwarsmemes
I think they went to the wrong volcano from starwarsmemes
Star wars rap from starwarsmemes
Capitalism is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural from starwarsmemes

Did you enjoy our Star Wars meme selection? Take a look at some more in the gallery below. Have some that you would like to share? Let us know if we missed any good ones.

