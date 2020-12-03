Lucasfilm Reportedly Plans To Give Jar Jar A Redemption Arc In Future Show

The warm and fuzzy goggles of nostalgia can often soften opinions over time, but as of yet, nobody has changed their mind about Jar Jar Binks. The Gungan was an admittedly impressive achievement from a technical perspective as the first entirely computer generated supporting character in a live-action feature film, but it would be a fairly massive understatement to say that he didn’t go down too well with the fanbase.

There are an awful lot of problems with The Phantom Menace from the plot and dialogue to several of the acting performances and almost everything in between, but Jar Jar came under fire more than anyone or anything else. Poor Ahmed Best must have thought he’d secured the role of a lifetime, and co-star Liam Neeson felt he had the potential to be the next Eddie Murphy, but it ended up torpedoing the young actor’s entire career instead.

However, with Disney and Lucasfilm seemingly intent on powering the Star Wars franchise on nostalgia, the rumors of a Jar Jar return have never been too far from the headlines in recent years, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that not only will he be brought back in a future project, but he’ll be given a redemption arc that precisely nobody is asking for.

“I hear Jar Jar will return for a Star Wars tv show maybe even more than one (likely Kenobi) on Disney+ to give his character a redemption arc,” says the tipster.

If this ends up happening, then as Richtman suggests, the most obvious destination would be Obi-Wan Kenobi, which picks up after the events of Revenge of the Sith and begins shooting in March. Jar Jar had a two-word cameo in Episode III and shares plenty of history with Ewan McGregor’s legendary Jedi, but there’s so much Lucasfilm can do with the Star Wars franchise that the idea of having him return in the hopes that fans would now embrace him with some sort of ironic resignation just feels completely unnecessary.