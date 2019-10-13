Next Star Wars Movie To Hit Theaters Will Be From Game Of Thrones Creators

The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude the Skywalker saga this December, but that definitely won’t be it for the whole Star Wars franchise. Lucasfilm has numerous movies in the works from various in-demand creators and filmmakers and while the studio has yet to outline their schedule for the next few years, we may now know which post-Sequel Trilogy project is up first.

It’s been rumored for a while now that coming up next is the series of films from Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff and sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May – say that this is still the case and the next Star Wars movie to hit theaters will be the first installment in their trilogy.

This also fits with Rian Johnson’s latest comments on his own SW trilogy. Reports have cast doubt on it happening several times now and The Last Jedi director’s own words about it seemed to suggest that he isn’t so sure it’s going ahead at this stage, either. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige was also hired to develop at least one movie, and possibly another trilogy, last month, but that obviously won’t be here for a while.

As for what the Thrones‘ creators trilogy could be about, no story details have been released as yet and while it was originally thought that it would be set in the Old Republic period, we’re not too sure if that’s the case anymore as it seems a separate Knights of the Old Republic series is also in development, with Laeta Kalogridis providing the script.

In any case, hopefully we’ll learn more once The Rise of Skywalker is out in theaters but until then, tell us, are you interested to see how the Game of Thrones showrunners tackle the Star Wars universe? Share your opinions in the comments section down below.