Watch: Disney Reveals Real Working Lightsaber For Star Wars Day

The Star Wars Day gifts keep on coming. Following the series premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and even a Simpsons crossover short, Disney has decided to share another treat for the fans this May 4th. And this one teases that arguably the most iconic element of the franchise is near to becoming a reality. Today, Disney Parks has offered an update on the incoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort, revealing that it will feature “real” working lightsabers, which you can see down below.

The news was unveiled in a video which showcases the new model of the weapon in action, with one of the parks’ Rey actresses igniting a blue lightsaber. Yes, just like in the movies, the laser emerges from the hilt, something which hasn’t been achieved in such an authentic way in Star Wars merchandising until now. Having said that, it’s currently unclear whether these sabers will be available to be purchased at the resort or if they are just a prop for the performers.

The new type of saber was developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development exclusively for the Galactic Starcruiser experience, which is being promoted as “fully-immersive.” And here’s how a press release on the Disney Parks site teases the resort, which opens in 2022:

Guests who experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be the first to see it in action – along with so much more – starting in 2022 when this amazing new two-night adventure debuts. Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have – determine how your personal journey unfolds.

Disney have made a "real" Lightsaber with a retractable blade. Uses flexible LED and motors to make it happen. The Younglings better watch out… #StarWars pic.twitter.com/wwLkfNivPG — JackFrags (@jackfrags) May 4, 2021

Official Star Wars Day Poster Completely Snubs The Mandalorian 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As the description says, guests will stay at the Galactic Starcruiser for two nights, with the hotel transformed into the starship Halcyon, where you can rest in well-furnished cabins and dine aboard the vessel. Throughout their stay, guests have the opportunity to interact with “an eclectic group of characters both familiar and new, possibly including the starcruiser’s strong and charismatic captain, a plucky ship’s mechanic and a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of one jewel-encrusted purple Twi’lek finger.”

There are also multiple activities to get involved in, too. Guests will “learn more about the inner workings of the Halcyon starcruiser and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu to further your adventure inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” Most excitingly, there’s the chance to “train in the ancient ways” of the lightsaber. Again, it’s unclear if the swanky new model depicted in this video is the one that guests will get to handle.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser launches at Walt Disney World in 2022.